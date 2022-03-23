Cognizant unveils new logo and tagline

Cognizant has unveiled its new logo and tagline, ‘Intuition engineered’. Its new brand positioning is designed to better reflect the company’s expertise in digital technologies and accelerating digital business.

The US-based IT company with a large presence in India has aggressively expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence, cloud, Internet of Things, and software engineering, both organically and through acquisitions costing more than $3 billion, over the past three years.

This emphasis on digital better positions Cognizant to deliver on its growth strategy and increase relevance to clients as they embrace digital to transform their business operations and customer experiences. Digital represented approximately 44 per cent of the company’s business at year-end 2021, says a company release.

Cognizant’s new tagline expresses the company’s vision for how technology should enhance businesses — so they can act with human insight, but at superhuman speed, the release said.