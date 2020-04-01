Covid-19: Govt revises guidelines for medication

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Antimalaria drug Hydroxychloroquine and antibacterial Azithromycin have been advised to be administered to confirmed patients of novel coronavirus in India by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The clinical guidelines were revised on March 31.
Earlier, the MoHFW had said that the aforementioned drug combo should be given as preventive treatment to healthcare workers and contacts of confirmed cases.
Also, anti-HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir were advised for patients with severe disease admitted in intensive care unit (ICU), which have now been removed.
In its expanded revised guidelines, the MoHFW states: “No specific antivirals have been proven to be effective as per currently available data. However, based on the available information (uncontrolled clinical trials), the following drugs may be considered as an off-label indication in patients with severe disease and requiring ICU management - Hydroxychloroquine 400 mg twice a day for one day, followed by 200 mg twice a day for 4 days, in combination with Azithromycin 500 mg once a day for 5 days.”
A French study published on March 20 in the New England Journal of Medicine treated 20 patients with this regimen and concluded that all six patients who were given the drug combination were 100 per cent virologically cured by end of sixth day. The study also said that of the other 14 patients who were only given the lone drug Hydroxychloroquine, only eight or 57.1 per cent were cured. This is the only limited evidence basis which India has revised its guidelines currently.
“Our preliminary results also suggest a synergistic effect of the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. Azithromycin has been shown to be active in vitro against Zika and Ebola viruses and to prevent severe respiratory tract infections when administrated to patients suffering viral infection. This finding should be further explored to know whether a combination is more effective, especially in severe cases,” the NEJM study states.
Because the drug combo is feared to cause an erratic heart rate, the guidelines state that these drugs should be administered under close medical supervision, with monitoring for side effects including QTc interval, which is measurement of heart rate.
Children less than 12 years and pregnant or lactating women cannot be put on this regimen.
These guidelines are based on currently available information and would be reviewed from time to time as new evidence emerges,” MoHFW has stated.
On anti-HIV drugs Lopinavir and Ritonavir not being used in treatment anymore, Leena Menghaney from Doctors Without Borders said: “Data from clinical trials in China had suggested that anti-HIV drugs were in effective.” While initially two Italian patients from Jaipur were administered the anti-HIV drugs, one of them later died of heart attack. While globally doctors have said that Covid-19 leads to a weak heart, the MoHFW has maintained that the death was unrelated to the virus.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...