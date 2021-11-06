Covid-19: India adds 10,929 cases, 392 deaths

Green miles to go and promises to keep
India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The daily rise in Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.
The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
