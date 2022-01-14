COVID-19: India adds 2.64 lakh new cases, 315 deaths in 24 hours

India added new 2,64,202 cases on Friday, taking the total active load to 12,72,073, which is 3.48 per cent of the total cases. New 315 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours and recoveries were recorded at 1,09,345.

The new cases added on Friday are seven per cent higher than previous day's 2,47,417.

India's total fatalities so far in the pandemic is 4,85,350.

As on Friday morning, India's recovery rate is recorded at 95.20 per cent, with case fatality rate at 1.32 per cent.

Health Ministry data showed that total 17,87,457 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the daily test positivity rate to 14.78 per cent and weekly positivity rate to 11.83 per cent.

The positivity rates have been on the rise since the outbreak of the Omicron variant in the country.

India added 278 new Omicron cases, taking the country's total to 5,753 so far.

Vaccinations

India administered 73,08,669 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, taking the total vaccination coverage to 1,55,39,81,819.

PM calls for local containments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of the States to discuss the preparedness and containment measures being adopted to contain the spread of Covid-19. He suggested adopting a containment strategy that doesn't hamper businesses and economic activity.

"Since the pandemic entered our lives, we have a better understanding of the virus and its mutations. We have to continue fighting the virus and at the same time keep the economic momentum going that we have gathered," he had said.

Cases continue to surge

Delhi reported 28,867 new cases, 31 deaths and 22,121 recoveries, with a positivity rate at 29.21 per cent as per data provided till Thursday evening.

Gujarat added 11,176 new cases, five deaths and 4285 recoveries. Active cases in the State have crossed 50,000.

Maharashtra added the most — 46,406 new cases on Thursday— taking the active cases in the State to 2,51,828. Mumbai cases dipped Thursday (from previous day) at 13,702 new cases, and six deaths.

In its preparation for the Third Wave, Tamil Nadu informed that it has activated Covid War Rooms State and district levels. The State reported 20,911 new cases and 25 deaths including 8,218 cases and eight deaths from Chennai district.

Karnataka's new cases stood at 25,005 with eight deaths including Bengaluru's three deaths and 18,374 cases. The test positivity rate has reached 12.39 percent.