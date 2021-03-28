Covid-19: India administers over 6 crore vaccine doses so far

India has administered over 6 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far.

As of March 28, 8 am, 21,54,170 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours taking the total to 6,02,69,782 doses administered so far as part of India’s vaccine drive, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

5,14,41,436 people have received their first dose. 20,09,805 people received their first dose in the last 24 hours.

1,44,365 people received their second dose in a day. So far 88,28,346 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra, which is the most impacted State in terms of cases is leaving the vaccination drive, having administered 57,26,036 total doses. 50,04,331 people in the State have received their first dose while 7,21,705 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra is followed by Rajasthan with 54,84,184 total doses administered so far. This includes 48,06,418 first doses and 6,77,766 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh comes in third with 53,03,442 total doses. 43,93,060 have received the first jab of the vaccine so far while 9,10,382 people have received their second dose.

Gujarat is also among the top States with 51,58,430 vaccinations. This includes 45,24,687 people who have received the first jab of the vaccine. It has administered the second dose of the vaccine for 6,33,743 people.

As for Covid-19 cases, India active cases in India increased by 33663 in a day. India currently has 486310 active Covid-19 cases. 28739 people were cured/discharged/migrated taking the total to 11323762. India recorded 312 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 161552.