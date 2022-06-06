Covid-19: India has administered more than 194 crore total doses so far  

India has administered over 194 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of 7 am on June 6, 1,94,12,87,000 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.66 crore total first doses and 83 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years, about 5.96 crore total first doses and 4.62 crore total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3.44 crore first doses and 1.77 crore second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 26.78 lakh precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and about 3.40 crore precautionary doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW and FLW so far.

2,57,187 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 6,146 were first doses and 93,663 were second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

7,630 first doses and 24,549 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 19,243 first doses and 43,222 second doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort.

38,806 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 23,928 precautionary doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall, among the States with 32.92 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.72 crore doses administered so far and West Bengal with 14.05 crore doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 25,782. 4,518 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,779 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours with total recoveries at 4.26 crore. Nine deaths were reported in the last 26 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,701.