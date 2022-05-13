Covid-19: India inoculated over 14 lakh beneficiaries on May 12

India inoculated more than 14 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Thursday, May 12, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of 7 am on May 13, 14,03,220 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This included 73,196 first doses and 5,16,479 second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 32,608 first doses and 1,09,082 second doses to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 1,89,702 first doses and 3,17,275 second doses to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years. 43,341 precaution doses beneficiaries aged 18-59 years in the last 24 hours while 1,21,537 precaution doses were administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) in the last 24 hours.

1,90,99,44,803 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91,54,25,748 total first doses and 81,88,55,028 total second doses administered to the 18+ population, 5,88,84,119 total first doses and 4,36,97,504 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 3,12,97,391 first doses and 1,13,90,581 second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 years, 12,67,147 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18-59 years and 2,91,27,285 precaution doses administered to beneficiaries aged above 60 years, HCW (Healthcare workers), FLW (Frontline workers) so far.

In terms of the State wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 31,94,04,173 doses, followed by Maharashtra with 16,58,69,654 doses while West Bengal takes the third spot with 13,92,09,256 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 18,604.

2,841 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 3,295 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,25,73,460. Nine deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,24,190.