Covid-19: TN reports 27,936 new cases

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu continued to decline, with 27,936 new cases reported on Monday (as against 28,864 on Sunday).

For the fourth consecutive day, the number of discharged patients was higher than the daily number of cases in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, 31,223 Covid-19 patients were discharged to take the active cases to 3,05,546.

Samples tested were 1,63,672 and 478 deaths registered.

Coimbatore continues to report more cases than Chennai with 3,488 new infections, while Chennai reported 2,596. Erode reported (1,742); Tiruppur (1,393); Salem (1,157); Chengalpattu (1,138); Trichy (1,119) and the rest of the other districts with less than 1,000 cases, according to State Health and Welfare Ministry data.

On Monday, 1,62,375 persons were vaccinated as against 53,936 on Monday, the data said.