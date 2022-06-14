Covid-19 vaccination: India administered more than 14 lakh doses on June 13

India inoculated over 14 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, June 13, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on June 14, India administered 14,65,182 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

This included 46,969 first doses and 5.75 lakh second doses for beneficiaries aged 18-plus; 37,273 first doses and 1.10 lakh second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18; 94,232 first doses and 2.4 lakh second doses were administered to the 12-14-year cohort.

As many as 1.04 lakh precautionary doses were administered in the last 24 hours to beneficiaries aged 18-59, and 2.57 lakh precautionary doses were administered to those aged above 60, healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

India has administered 195,35,70,360 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine overall. This includes 91.70 crore first doses and 83.52 crore second doses for beneficiaries aged 18-plus, 5.99 crore first doses and 4.71 crore second doses for beneficiaries aged 15-18, 3.52 crore first doses and 1.97 crore second doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14, 34.70 lakh precautionary doses to beneficiaries aged 18-59, and 3.58 crore precautionary doses to beneficiaries aged above 60, HCWs and FLWs.

Among states, Uttar Pradesh tops in total doses at 33.34 crore, followed by Maharashtra with 16.79 crore doses and West Bengal with 14.08 crore doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 50,548; 6,594 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, with 4,035 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 4.27 crore. Six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,24,777.