Covid-19 vaccination: India administered over 173.86 crore total doses so far

More than 173.86 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in India so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of February 16, 7 am, India has administered 1,73,86,81,675 total doses of the vaccine so far.

This includes 90,57,00,325 first doses and 74,47,14,995 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. Apart from this, 5,27,06,855 total first doses and 1,75,85,751 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while 1,79,73,749 total precaution doses were administered so far.

41,54,476 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 4,64,032 were first doses and 19,95,259 were second doses administered to the 18+ population while 2,52,906 first doses and 11,22,121 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 3,20,158 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total vaccinations with 27,84,04,251 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 15,27,69,764 doses and West Bengal with 12,78,74,900 doses.

Covid-19 cases

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 3,70,240. 30,615 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 82988 to 4,18,43,446. 514 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 5,09,872.