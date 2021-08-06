Covid-19 vaccination: India crosses 49 crore mark in total doses administered

India's Covid-19 vaccination tally has surpassed the 49 crore mark in terms of total doses administered, with over 57 lakh beneficiaries inoculated on Thursday, August 5, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of August 6, 7 am, India had administered 49,53,27,595 total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. Of this, 38,56,31,050 were first doses while second doses totalled 10,96,96,545.

57,97,808 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 43,57,617 received their first dose while 14,40,191 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have administered the highest number of doses so far.

Uttar Pradesh has administered 5,28,49,007 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,59,95,491 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,50,22,273 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of the number of first doses totalling 4,46,06,802, becoming the first State to cross the four crore mark. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,42,55,431 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,86,55,862 doses.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of second doses with 1,17,40,060 doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 89,71,103 doses and Gujarat with 85,49,816 doses.

India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 31.8 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,14,159, an increase of 3,083 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 41,096 to 3,10,15,844. 464 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,26,754.