Kerala police have booked Revolutionary Marxist Party Leader K S Hariharan over his alleged sexist remarks against senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja and Malayalam film actress Manju Warrier, which he made during a recent public speech.

Vadakara police here registered the case late on Sunday night based on a complaint lodged by the All India Democratic Women's Association, a Left outfit.

On Sunday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth outfit of the ruling CPI(M), also lodged a complaint with the DGP (Director General of Police) seeking action against the senior leader over his alleged objectionable comment.

A police officer has said that Hariharan has been booked under IPC Sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

"Investigation will begin today, and further proceedings will be decided after that," he said.

Reacting to the registration of the case, Hariharan, a central committee member of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), said he would deal with the case legally.

He, however, expressed doubt about whether the ruling CPI(M) was behind the attack on his house at Thenhippalam in nearby Malappuram district on Sunday night.

An unidentified gang, who came on a two-wheeler, hurled some explosives at the house at around 8:15 pm.

"I could not identify the person as it was nighttime. Also, In the afternoon , a gang came by a car and was seen roaming around the area," Hariharan said on Monday.

When the media asked whether he believed that the attack on his house was the continuation of the ongoing controversy, he said the CPI(M) leadership had already made it clear the issue would not be ended with his expression of regret.

Such attacks are likely to continue in the coming days, the leader claimed.

Hariharan made the objectionable remark on Saturday night while speaking at a meeting in Vadakara here, which was inaugurated by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan.

The event was organised in response to the ruling LDF's (Left Democratic Front) charges that UDF (United Democratic Front) workers had made a morphed video of Shailaja, who was a candidate in Vadakara in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

As the remark sparked a huge political storm, his own party high command and the UDF openly criticised him and said Hariharan should not have made such objectionable comments against any woman.

Later, Hariharan came out with a Facebook post saying friends and journalists brought to his attention that he had made an "inappropriate" remark during the speech.

The senior leader, through the post, also expressed regret for his comment.