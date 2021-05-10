Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 17 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 17 crore total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data, as of May 10, 7 am, 17,01,76,603 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. Only 6,89,652 people were inoculated on Sunday. Of this, 4,05,325 people received their first shot while 2,84,327 received their second shot.

So far, total first doses administered in the country are 13,44,04,867 while second doses total 3,57,71,736.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra is ahead in terms of first doses administered with 1,46,22,137 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,14,28,249 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,08,17,123.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 33,48,054 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 32,89,086 and West Bengal at 31,35,928.

Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 11,79,70,191 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,41,04,257 and Gujarat at 1,39,25,616.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 22.6 million. India’s active caseload now stands at 37,45,237. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,53,818 to 1,86,71,222. 3,754 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,46,116, as per the official data.