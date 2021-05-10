Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 17 crore total doses so far

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
India has administered over 17 crore total doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the data, as of May 10, 7 am, 17,01,76,603 total doses of the vaccine had been administered. Only 6,89,652 people were inoculated on Sunday. Of this, 4,05,325 people received their first shot while 2,84,327 received their second shot.
So far, total first doses administered in the country are 13,44,04,867 while second doses total 3,57,71,736.
Also read: 17.56 crore free Covid vaccine doses provided to States: Anurag Thakur
As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra is ahead in terms of first doses administered with 1,46,22,137 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,14,28,249 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,08,17,123.
Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 33,48,054 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 32,89,086 and West Bengal at 31,35,928.
Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 11,79,70,191 total doses administered so far. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,41,04,257 and Gujarat at 1,39,25,616.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 22.6 million. India’s active caseload now stands at 37,45,237. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,53,818 to 1,86,71,222. 3,754 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,46,116, as per the official data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...