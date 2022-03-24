Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 182 crore total doses so far

India’s Covid-19 vaccination tally has exceeded 182 crore total doses, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of 7 am on March 24, 1,82,23,30,356 total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in the country, as per official data.

This includes 91,21,54,367 total first doses and 78,79,64,575 total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged over 18 years, 5,65,01,245 total first doses and 3,63,71,187 total second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years, 72,17,166 doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 years and a total of 2,21,21,816 precaution doses administered so far.

31,81,809 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 81,612 were first doses and 7,81,561 were second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years.

95,898 first doses and 2,31,301 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 18,84,945 doses were administered to the 12-14 years cohort in the last 24 hours. 1,06,492 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses across the board with 29,71,82,733 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 15,94,28,961 doses and West Bengal with 13,34,77,211 doses.

Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 22,427.

1,938 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 2,531 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,24,75,588.

67 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 5,16,672.