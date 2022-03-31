Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 184 crore total doses so far

India has administered over 184 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the official data, as of March 31, 7am, over 184.06 crore total doses of the vaccine had been administered in the country so far.

This includes 91.28 crore total first doses and 79.36 crore total second doses administered to the beneficiaries aged above 18. Over 5.71 crore total first doses and 3.79 crore total second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18. About 1.60 crore doses to beneficiaries aged 12-14 and a total of 2.30 crore precautionary doses were administered so far. 22,27,307 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

This includes 95,172 first doses and 7,70,021 second doses administered to beneficiaries aged 18+ years. 74,712 first doses and 2,02,974 second doses were administered to beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. 9,50,049 doses were administered to the beneficiaries aged 12-14 in the last 24 hours while precaution doses administered totalled 1,34,379.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses overall with 29.98 crore doses. It is followed by Maharashtra with 16.11 crore doses and West Bengal with 13,51 crore doses.

Active Covid-19 case count

India’s active Covid-19 caseload stands at 14,307. 1,225 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 1,594 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4.24 crore. 28 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,21,129.