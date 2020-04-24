CXOs expect economy to bounce back in under 12 months

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
While both industry and business have been impacted negatively and the country’s GDP projected to be under 2 per cent in the current fiscal, corporate honchos expect the economy to bounce back in under 12 months. The good news is that only a fraction of CXOs are looking to lay off staff.
A majority of the CXOs are of opinion that the country would emerge stronger on back of MSME stimulus package, fiscal incentives and ‘Make in India’ policy among others, according to a study by Astrum, a specialist reputation management advisory.
CXO is a general term to collectively refer to corporate executives with titles such as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
About 66 per cent believe that they will emerge stronger and smarter out of the crisis and 17 per cent believe that they will be back to where they were, according to the study.
CXOs felt the biggest challenge in this crisis was managing cash flows (47 per cent) and business continuity (28 per cent) followed by profitability (12 per cent), employee retention (7 per cent) and growth (6 per cent). The key lesson they learnt was that engaged employees (40 per cent) and crisis preparedness (31 per cent) are critical for success in difficult times.
Another interesting finding was that a strong reputation of the organisation helps weather the storm as employees, partners, other stakeholders in the ecosystem are more invested.
“It’s heartening to see the resilience and resolve of industry leaders to emerge stronger and smarter from the crisis,” Ashwani Singla, Founding Managing Partner of Astrum, said.
“The study points to a critical lack of crisis preparedness within the C Suite, with 3-out-of-5 executives stating that they were only ‘somewhat ready’ and ‘used their instincts to manage the situation, investing in a crisis preparedness exercise would serve them well to successfully negotiate unforeseen crises and emerge with a stronger reputation,” Singla added.
According to the study, as CXOs recalibrate in the new environment the priorities will be to redefine business strategy (55 per cent) followed by digitisation (55 per cent), trimming frill expenses (50 per cent) and innovating (47 per cent). Another area that ranks high on the consideration list will be re-evaluating business model.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...