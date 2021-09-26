Cyclone 'Gulab' to hit North AP-South Odisha late tonight

The Bay of Bengal is now hosting cyclone 'Gulab' located at 270 km East-South-East of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 330 East of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) this (Sunday) morning even as the monsoon transitional month of September is just four days from drawing a close.

Gulab will move nearly westwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a cyclone with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 km/hr gusting to 95 km/hr around midnight today (Sunday).

Tidal wave of about 0.5 m (1.64 ft) in height above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of Srikakulam, Sompeta, Vizianagaram and Ganjam districts during the time of landfall.

Post-landfall intensity

Fishermen must not to venture into North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay and along and off the Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts till tomorrow (Monday).

After landfall tonight, Gulab may maintain cyclonic storm intensity with only slight weakening of wind speeds during the subsequent six hours over South Odisha and adjoining North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. It may push across South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh and weaken into a depression.

Gale-force winds with speed reaching 60-70 km/hr and gusting to 80 km/hr may prevail over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Ganjam and Gajapati districts from midnight into early Monday morning.

High winds warning

Squally winds with speed reaching 50-60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr are likely over Khordha, Puri, Raigada and Koraput districts and 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr over Navrangpur and Malkangiri districts till early Monday morning. Squally winds (40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) may prevail over South interior Odisha, South Chhattisgarh and North Telangana on Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rain

Sunday: Light to moderate rainfall at most places South Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Telangana and heavy over North Interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Monday: Light to moderate rainfall at most places over South Chhattisgarh with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places. Heavy to very heavy falls is likely over Odisha, Telangana and Vidarbha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal West Bengal and North Chhattisgarh.

Normal cyclone tracks

The monsoon transitional months of June and September see storm develop over Central and North Bay that move West-North-West affecting the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Post monsoon (October-December) storms form mostly in the South and Central Bay and head towards the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh-Odisha or may re-curve towards West Bengal or Bangladesh.

Cyclones do not form in Arabian sea during the months of January, February and March and are rare in April, July, August and September.

Not unusual for September

The cyclone season begins in October but it is not unusual for the Bay of Bengal to warm up ahead of it towards September-end and cross the threshold of 27.5 Degrees Celsius to be able to host cyclones (29 Degrees Celsius as of this morning), according to private forecaster Skymet Weather.

A study published in Current Science has said that during a period of 122 year from 1877 to 1998, the North Indian Ocean (the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal combined) has witnessed 44 tropical cyclones of which as many as 40 have been hosted by the Bay and only the rest by the Arabian Sea.