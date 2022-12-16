N

The Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that data at All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been retrieved from a backup server that remained unaffected post the cyber-attack there. Most of its services are also being restored.

Responding to a question, Pawar said no specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers though a message was discovered on the server that suggested it to be a cyber-attack.

Cyber-attack

“Five physical servers of AIIMS, New Delhi on which e-hospital application of NIC was hosted, were affected. No specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers, though a message was discovered on the server suggesting that it was a cyber- attack,” Pawar said.

According to her, data for e-hospital has been retrieved and most of the functions of the application like patient registration, appointment, admission, discharge etc, have been restored after two weeks of the cyber-attack.

Immediate measures were taken by AIIMS, Delhi, to enhance the security like endpoint hardening, string firewall policies and network segmentation to secure all the data of the Institute, her response stated.

Reducing patient load

To reduce the patient load on AIIMS, Delhi, the government is setting up 22 new AIIMS and 75 projects of upgradation of existing state-owned medical colleges, institutions (by way of setting up of super-speciality blocks, trauma centres) have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and are at various stages of offering inpatient and outpatient services, Pravin said.

“The day to day operations/surgeries as well as associated activities and record keeping was done in a manual mode. In AIIMS, Delhi, the dashboard for the real time emergency bed availability has been developed in-house,” the Minister said.