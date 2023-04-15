Chennai-based defence technology start-up Big Bang Boom Solutions on Saturday inaugurated a Naval Research and Development Centre (NRDC) in the city.

Inaugurated by former Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, the research and development centre will carry out projects in areas such as passive naval deterrence, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-enabled fire detection and suppression, oil spill containment among other things.

Founded in 2018 by Ramaswamy Shivaraman and Praveen Dwarakanath, Big Bang Boom Solutions is a deep-tech defence solutions provider. Its core domains includes AI, electronics, electric propulsion, green propulsion technology, UAV Technology, and data security. According to the company website, it has clients and partners from the UK, Israel, Finland and Australia.

Its product portfolio include anti-drone defence system and see-through armour (that are fitted inside battle tanks to provide 360-degree situational awareness). It also offers customised solutions like thermal integrated caged drone for surveillance, nano drone, and AI-assisted drone interceptor among others.

The new-age facility and infrastructure will help the company to add value to its product offerings to the armed forces in the country, Shivaraman, Director & CTO of Big Bang Boom Solutions, said in a press release.

In 2020, Big Bang Boom Solutions raised ₹11 crore led by Mumbai Angels and other angel investors network including Keiretsu Forum, Udtara Ventures, PitchRight Ventures and HNIs.