Demand for ‘justice’ for Stan Swamy

Opposition parties expressed outrage over the demise of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, an accused in Elgaar Parishad case, at a Mumbai hospital. The 84-year-old was a detainee under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Congress expressed condolences to Swamy’s family, friends and followers. “May justice, truth and humanity prevail,” the party said. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Swamy deserved “justice and humaneness”.

Former Minister and senior Congress spokesman Jairam Ramesh said Swamy was a crusader for social justice. “Who in the apparatus of the Indian state will be held responsible for this tragedy? Make no mistake — it is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice,” Ramesh said.

JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Swamy fought for the rights of tribal people. “Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest and incarceration. The Union Government should be answerable for absolute apathy and non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death,” he added.

CPI(M) accused that “This is a custodial killing! Arrested under UAPA even while afflicted with various ailments, repeatedly refused bail by NIA and finally shifted to hospital due to a court intervention. But it was too little too late,” it said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said he is deeply pained and outraged at the death of Swamy. “A jesuit priest and social activist he tirelessly helped the marginalised. Draconian UAPA custody, inhuman treatment since October 2020 with no charge established. Accountability must be fixed for this murder in custody,” he charged.