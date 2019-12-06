Disha murder case: ‘Instant justice’ to ‘Instant gratification’ – social media abuzz with ‘encounter’ of accused

Even as the news of the ‘encounter’ of all the four accused in the Disha kidnap, rape and murder case trickling in, the social media erupts into animated discussion on the killings.

The reactions range from jubilation to congratulatory to criticism of the extra-judicial killings.

While majority of the posts, messages and comments praised the police and the Chandrasekhar Rao Government, there are others who blamed the police and government for choosing to deliver ‘instant’ justice.

“Instant Gratification,” said B P Padala, an educationist, on his Facebook wall, while another termed it as ‘Instant Justice’.

“JUSTICE SERVED! Now, Rest In Peace Disha,” tweeted Junior NTR. He acted as a bad-cop-turned-good-cop role in the film Temper, which was about delivering a similar kind of justice to the rape accused.

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

The police action attracted sharp criticism too.

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury has said that extra-judicial killings cannot be the answer to serious concerns over the safety of women.

Jayaprakash Narayan, Founder of Lok Satta Party and former bureacrat, felt that ex-tra-judicial killings would make innocent people victims over time.

All the four accused – Arif, Navin, Siva and Chennakeshavulu – were killed early this morning near the site where raped and murdered Disha (a name given by the police).

They were killed as they tried to pelt stones at the police and escape taking advantage of the darkness.

The perpetrators of such heinous crimes deserve the harshest punishment, but by swift due process in a court of law. The police were obviously under unbearable pressure; but extra-Judicial killings will only make innocent people victims over time. Due process protects all of us. https://t.co/Y4IxQVKUfj — Jayaprakash Narayan (@JP_LOKSATTA) December 6, 2019

He argued that there are no shortcuts to strengthening rule of law - investigation, forensics, police capacity, prosecution, judicial procedure and trials.

“Weak, ineffective, arbitrary/selective rule of law will endanger the whole society. The first task of state is speedy and efficient justice,” he contended.

Srinivas Kodali, a privacy activist, felt that it does more harm than help. “The encounter only pushes the toxic masculinity women want to get rid off from the society,” he said in his tweet.