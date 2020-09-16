Door-to-door Covid survey kicks off in Akola

The Akola district administration kicked off the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ door-to-door Covid survey campaign on Wednesday with 1,250 teams. Each team will consist of a health worker, Asha Sevika and two local volunteers. The teams will reach about 2.50 lakh families in the rural areas of the district, which is expected to cover a population of 12.50 lakh in the first phase.

The campaign began from the Kanheri Sarap village in the Barshitakali taluka.

Jitendra Papalkar, District Collector of Akola, said on the occasion that the campaign is an ambitious programme and the participation of the people is essential. Local representatives and volunteers from the village should come forward and register their names so that the entire village can be surveyed. Those with co-morbid medical conditions such as diabetics, high blood pressure, heart disorders and kidney disorders could be placed under medication. The mortality rate can be reduced by classifying these diseases and treating them promptly. However, the public should first register for participation in this campaign, he appealed.

During the house visit, all the members of the family will be checked for fever, oxygen saturation level as well as co-morbid conditions; those with fever, cough, shortness of breath, oxygen saturation deficiency will be referred to the nearest fever clinic. These clinics will carry out the further treatment with Covid laboratory test, the statement added.