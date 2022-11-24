Nutrifresh, an agri-tech start-up focusing on hydroponically-grown, fresh, clean, green, residue-free, and chemical-free produce, greeted Dutch delegation at their farm in Talegaon, help them understand the technological advancement in Indian agriculture.

Sanket Mehta and Ganesh Nikam, Co-founders of Nutrifresh Farm Tech India Pvt Ltd, interacted with agricultural specialists of the embassy from Kingdom of the Netherlands, who visited India as per bilateral trade with India “NLHortiRoad2India” as part of the Dutch horticulture trade mission to India.

Nine Dutch companies were part of the horticultural trade mission to understand the Indian fresh food sector and new consumer demand and supply trends.

Consistent production

Sanket Mehta said in a statement “We have established India’s largest hydroponic farm in Pune and we are honoued to show case our farm to our international guests. Our team at Nutrifresh is extremely committed to bringing focused Hydroponic Farming which is robust, tech-enabled, IoT based, and gives consistent production”

Nutrifresh has an existing facility under protected cultivation that uses high-quality seeds from Israel and Europe, where air is supplied in controlled measures, water is RO purified, and nutrients water-soluble bile. The entire production is controlled right from procurement of seeds, germination, nursery, harvesting, packaging, and finally delivery of the product to the end user.