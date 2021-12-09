e-marketplace startup Kogland doubles its revenue 10 fold in a year

The Shah of Mahindra
Kogland, a leading e-marketplace startup which connects healthcare providers and suppliers digitally for bulk medical supplies, has increased its financial earnings more than ten times in a year alone. The revenue has crossed ₹3 crore in FY 2021-22.
The medical marketplace company promotes alliances with top and cutting-edge medical technology partners for high-quality medical accessories and advanced medical equipment. The online platform is a one-stop surgical store for dental clinics, small-medium hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare providers.
“When the country was reeling under Covid-19 pandemic, the Kogland marketplace went digital in a massive way to ensure safe and timely procurement of medical supplies through contactless deliveries. The team bestowed round-the-clock service with prompt shipments to help hospitals and clinics avoid stockout and fight the crisis. This helped the B 2 B startup to generate revenue above ten times is a short span of time,” said Varghese Samuel, CEO and Managing Director of Kogland Commerce Pvt Ltd.
The company was launched in 2015 in Kochi Infopark as a sister concern of Fingent Technologies, a leading New York-based IT company. The online marketplace helps hospitals and medical care facilities to overcome the challenges faced by them in meeting procurement, price volatility, availability, product selection, and its logistics.
The online platform of Kogland enables a hassle-free shopping experience for customers’ country wide. It also encourages vendors to list their products on the marketplace for free, fostering a better online presence for their brands and products, thus pushing sales across the entire country rather than being confined to a small geographical area. With the rising growth in business, the company upgraded the platform capabilities with enhanced features to provide an elevated user experience and streamlined inventory-sales management to support an infinite number of customers and vendors.
Today, the startup procurement company has collaborated with more than 50 vendors to facilitate a diverse range of sophisticated medical products.
The company has built an exceptional business strategy in the B2B healthcare marketplaces and is poised for continued and rapid expansion with the shift in the purchase patterns of the healthcare sector, Abraham Isaac, Vice President- Sales and Marketing, said.
