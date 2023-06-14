Enforcement Directorate officials arrested Tamil Nadu electricity minister V Senthil Balaji at his official residence early on Wednesday in Chennai in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

The arrest follows officials questioning the minister for nearly 18 hours on Tuesday.

The officials also searched the minister’s official chamber at the State Secretariat, and other places across the State, allegedly linked to the minister.

Following the arrest, the minister complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital.

