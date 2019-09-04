51 per cent Indians graduating from UK earn above average pay: Survey

Around 51 per cent of all Indian students graduating from the UK earn more than average pay, according to a survey conducted by Universities UK International (UUKi).

The survey titled ‘Indian Graduates Outcomes 2019’ mentioned that around 82 per cent of the Indian graduates were satisfied with their careers.

“The likelihood of UK graduates working in India in managerial roles was 23 per cent higher than the global average,” said Vivienne Stern, Director,UUKi

UUKi is the collective body, which represents around 130 universities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Around 1,000 Indian students of a total of 16,000 students from different nationalities who had completed their studies between January 2011 and July 2016 were surveyed to understand their experience of studying in the UK, their satisfaction with their education and their current jobs.

Respondent base

The top 10 nationalities (as a percentage of respondents) in the study include United States of America, China, India, Germany, Nigeria, Greece, Malaysia, Italy, France and Romania representing 45 per cent of the respondent base.

“As the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, the British Council encourages student mobility with close to 500 scholarships each year,” said Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council.