Adoption of hybrid learning better than building more colleges: AICTE

All India Council of Technical Education along with Tech Avant-Grade, an ed-tech company, will conduct a hybrid learning training workshop for the 10,000 heads of AICTE-approved institutes and colleges to make learning future ready.

Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE said, “building infrastructure is not only difficult, but also expensive and therefore not feasible. Optimum utilisation must be made of the available resources.” He continued, “the best technique is not to build another university or college, instead we must adopt hybrid learning.”

Hybrid model

As a step towards digital transformation, AICTE has advised all its approved colleges to adopt hybrid learning to make them more efficient and future ready. The free certification program would train the heads of institutions in hybrid learning.

“In hybrid learning, education will be reimagined, teachers will find their potential, learning will be from anywhere, any place on any device and there will be only one degree between learning and education,” said Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde.

B Thimme Gowda, vice chairman, Karnataka State Higher Education Council said that there is a common fear amongst the teaching fraternity of losing their jobs due to the adoption of hybrid learning/teaching, which could be addressed through such training programmes.

The hybrid model combines in-class and remote learning, with digital engagement to enhance and accelerate learning by providing a student-centered approach. Tech Avant-Garde, the global partner of Microsoft, in association with Microsoft Education is conducting this training program for leaders on new paradigms of learning- Hybrid Learning.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was set up in November 1945 as a national-level Apex Advisory Body to conduct surveys on the facilities available for technical education and to promote development in the country in a coordinated and integrated manner.