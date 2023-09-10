Azim Premji University will introduce a new Master’s programme in Public Health at its Bhopal campus and is looking to set up a hospital and a medical college as part of the University at Ranchi, said Azim Premji during the 11th Convocation of the University.

Speaking on the occasion Azim Premji, said, “Our university in Bhopal is already operational, with the first batch of over 200 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs. This network of universities will play a pivotal role in nurturing young leaders dedicated to driving social change.”

Achievements

The university, founded 13 years ago, has witnessed 3,500 of its alumni actively engaging in various social sectors across the nation, making valuable contributions to areas including education, healthcare, livelihoods, governance and sustainability.

Additionally, it initiated its foray into public health two years ago and has since made a substantial impact. It currently operates three health centres in low-income settlements in Bengaluru, benefiting over 50,000 urban underprivileged people. The university plans to expand these efforts to additional locations this year.

“We also started our health work in the field, beginning with the Dharamjaigarh block in Chhattisgarhand this work will also grow to other regions in the central belt of the country. We are starting a new ‘Master’s in Public Health’ programme at Bhopal and are looking at setting up a hospital and a medical college as part of the University at Ranchi,” Premji added.

Collaboration with State government

The university’s current focus is on addressing the significant learning loss experienced by school children during the pandemic. Its collaboration with various state governments continues, encompassing a wide array of areas, including assessment, curricular reforms, early childhood education, textbook development, teacher education, institution building, and more.

Moreover, in grantmaking, the university now supports over 600 grassroot organizations, working across a range of areas- marginal farmers, nutrition, gender issues, mental health and more.

