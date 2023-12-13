Badruka Educational Society has set up the Badruka School of Management (BSM) in Hyderabad.

The new school was formally launched here on Wednesday by the Hyderabad-based 73-year-old society.

“With a legacy of pioneering higher education in Hyderabad, we are dedicated to filling this void through BSM. Our institution will serve to meet the rising needs of Hyderabad, now the most sought-after destination for Indian and global businesses,” Srikishan Badruka, Secretary, Badruka Educational Society, said.

The inaugural batch of 120 students for the AICTE-approved 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDBM) will start attending classes in August at a 14-acre campus in Medchal district near Hyderabad. Admissions for the program have already commenced.

According to Prabhu Aggarwal, Dean, BSM, the fee for the fully residential two your programme is ₹19.50 lakh.

“Our curriculum is dynamic, integrating real-world challenges, experiential learning, and the latest industry insights. Our objective is to nurture skilled professionals and ethical leaders capable of navigating complexities with integrity and foresight,’‘ he said.

The multidisciplinary curriculum at BSM merges core management principles with modules tailored to emerging industry demands. These include courses in entrepreneurship, design thinking, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and sustainable business, ensuring students possess versatile skill sets for the contemporary workplace, the society said.

In addition to these foundational courses, BSM will offer specialised tracks such as finance, marketing, strategy, data analytics and digital technologies, and innovation and Entrepreneurship in the second year. These courses will be taught by leading domestic and international faculty members, allowing students to gain insights from both industry and academia, it added.