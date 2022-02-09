Bengal: US Consulate Kolkata, School Education dept tie-up to train teachers in English language

U. S. Consulate General Kolkata has partnered with West Bengal’s School Education Department to train teachers. Around 25 English language teachers and teacher trainers participated in the TESOL Core Certificate Program (TCCP) offered by the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi in partnership with TESOL International.

The teachers are employed in government and government-aided schools across eight districts in West Bengal.

This is the first time that the U.S. Consulate Kolkata is directly working with the State government on a training program to engage with teachers, who can share their thearnings with theers and implement the best practices in thlassrooms,

The TESOL Core Certificate Program is an intensive 140-hour, English language teacher training programme. The programme participants will learn cutting-edge, research-based teaching strategies. Upon graduation, they will be better equipped to guide fellow teachers in creating student-centred, critical thinking classrooms that provide students with the English language proficiency and 21st-century skills envisioned by National Education Policy.

Through these courses, the U.S. Embassy aims to support state governments in the professional development of a cohort of K-12 teachers who, in turn, can support the professional development of teachers in their state.

“This model has worked very successfully with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, which now has a cohort of about 200 mentor teachers supporting 10,000 English teachers, who in turn enhance the English capacity of 2.2 million Delhi students,” the release said.