BITS Pilani has announced receiving the “highest-ever” individual alumni gift of ₹15 crore (US$ 1.8 million) from its alumnus Rakesh Verma. Verma is the Founder and Chairman of MapmyIndia.

The institution said the funds would be utilised to build a state-of-the-art convention centre named after him at the Pilani campus.

The new centre will include a 200-seater “MapmyIndia Conference Hall” for programs and events. In addition, it will also have a 100-room residential facility and are expected to be launched by 2026.

BITS Pilani has five campuses across science, technology and management - Pilani, Dubai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.