EdTech player BYJU’S has rolled out a four-tier tech-driven internal sales process that is more rigorous, entirely remote, and includes a centralised tech-driven audit process that ensures all sales are triple-checked.

The company in the past has been under fire for its sales and customer acquisition practices.

The four-tier process begins with educating an incoming lead about BYJU’S product portfolio and its new refund policy over a live Zoom session that is recorded for future audit, said the company.

The company has introduced multiple checks to verify customers’ intent and consent to purchase, such as the first step, where interested customers will have to give their consent after reading the terms and conditions on the customer consent screen on a custom mobile app.

The order verification team then revalidates the consent and double-checks if the customer agrees to make the purchase. The customer enters another consent on this app, and the sale is completed.

Furthermore, to assist students who require financial assistance and where requested, BYJU’S facilitates connecting the students’ parents or guardians to reputable third-party banks or financial institutions.

“The four-tier approach enhances communication and precludes potential/rare mis-selling. We are constantly striving to improve our customer experience and we believe that this new approach will make the initial stages of the sales process more efficient, clear and empathetic, and will help us establish a strong foundation for a long-term relationship,” said Mrinal Mohit, CEO, BYJU’S India.

Within the renewed sales process, the company has also introduced an affordability test for all potential customers. According to the company, a threshold family income of ₹25,000 monthly is necessary to move forward with the purchase. Families earning less than ₹25,000 per month are automatically eligible for BYJU’s Education For All (EFA) program, which provides free access to BYJU’S content for their child’s grade level.

