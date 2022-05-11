BYJU‘S owned Great Learning acquires Northwest Executive Education

Byju’s-owned professional learning company Great Learning has acquired Singapore based Northwest Executive Education, a global provider of executive education programs.

While Great Learning did not disclose the acquisition deal size, multiple reports claim it is a $100 million deal. The deal was done in combination of cash, equity and earnout. Established in 2015, Northwest Executive Education offers long format comprehensive programmess in collaboration with global educational institutions such as MIT, UC Berkeley, Yale, UCLA, University of Chicago and National University of Singapore, among others. The company is also expanding across US, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Northwest will continue to operate as an independent organisation under the leadership of its co-founders, Mohit Jain, Tamhant Jain and Maitreyi Singhvi. Northwest and Great Learning would leverage synergies to expand the portfolio of offerings and cater to learners across India, Asia, US, Latin America and Europe in blended and online learning formats.

It focuses on comprehensive programmes in management, leadership, technology, health care, innovation and other in-demand executive learning areas, enrolling participants from over 50 countries across its programmes portfolio. Northwest said it has achieved over 99 per cent completion rate since inception.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning said, “Northwest complements the strengths of Great Learning, with a strong and expanding portfolio of programs from global top tier Universities. The guiding philosophy of both companies has always been aligned towards making high quality education accessible, and providing learners with the skills required to succeed in the digital economy. Northwest will accelerate Great Learning’s efforts to provide learners across the globe with best in class learning opportunities from world’s top universities.”

Mohit Jain and Tamhant Jain, Co-founders of Northwest shared, “We have built a strong global portfolio of programmes through our collaborations with some of the World’s best universities. Being bootstrapped, we have always focused on building a reputation for high quality learning experiences that have helped executives and professionals grow in their leadership journey and careers, leading to more than 100 CXO transitions for our alumni. With a move to online learning, we are expanding our live classrooms, and continue to emphasise faculty connect and peer interactions as the cornerstones of transformational learning experiences. We are excited to join forces with BYJU‘S Great Learning for our next phase of growth and accelerate our shared vision of creating global access to affordable, high quality learning from world’s best universities.”

Great Learning was acquired by BYJU’S in 2021, expanding its offerings beyond the K-12 and test prep segment. Founded in 2013, Great learning said it has delivered over 85 million hours of impactful learning to 4 million learners from over 170 countries. It leverages a network of 4700+ industry expert mentors and works with more than 6200 corporate partners for their upskilling and talent needs. The company offers over 1200 free courses through its Great Learning Academy to college students and working professionals. Northwest is the second acquisition by Great Learning this year. It had acquired campus recruitment platform Superset in January 2022.