Edtech company Educational Initiatives introduces assessment solution ASSET SUPERTEST

Edtech company Educational Initiatives (EI) has introduced an assessment solution ‘ASSET SUPERTEST’, to enable parents and students evaluate learning in a timely manner.

With self-learning gaining prominence in the new normal, such assessments, according to EI sources have not only become relevant but would help understand the learning gaps and determine the learning progress.

However, before introducing the assessment solution, EI carried out an extensive study amongst students (numbering 15,000), from classes 3 to 10 in Maths, across all boards.

The students were evaluated for their keenness in adopting an assessment-based learning methodology.

The study revealed that there was 140 per cent increase in the time spent by students taking these tests during the weekend. A deeper look also revealed that class 4 students had misconceptions about topics like fractions, measurement and data interpretation and class 5 students over those related to arithmetic operations.

“The learnings from the study and our experience in conducting assessments became the foundation for introducing ASSET SUPERTEST. It would help parents and children understand the level of proficiency in core concepts,” said Srini Raghavan, co-founder and CEO, EI.

The company envisions creating a world in which children everywhere will learn with understanding.

ASSET SUPERTEST is offered in two packages – a bumper pack for 52 tests, which would be valid for a year and a mini pack , comprising four tests valid a month.