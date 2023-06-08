Raising Superstars, a Mumbai-based early childhood edtech company, has raised $2 million in a Pre-Series A round from BLinC Invest, a venture capital fund focused on investing in the edtech and fintech space.

This is the first institutional round for Raising Superstars. The company plans to use the funds to broaden its management team, increase global presence by localising content and invest in technology.

Raghav Himatsingka, Co-Founder & CEO of Raising Superstars, said, “This fundraiser is an important milestone for us because it will help us expand our offerings (both vertically and horizontally) and serve our customers better around the world. We are grateful to the BLinC Invest team for expressing confidence in our product. We are excited about what lies ahead.”

Raising Superstars was founded in 2020 by Raghav Himatsingka and Shraddha Himatsingka. The company believes that a child’s emotional and physical health, social skills and cognitive-linguistic capacities are developed through early exposure and experiences.

It offers activity-based educational videos that empower parents to engage and teach children aged 0-6. The company counts over 500,000 parents as customers and has a presence in over 150 countries. The company has created an app – called “Prodigy Baby” – It demonstrates various activities to be performed by parents for their babies, toddlers and kids without any screen time for the child.

