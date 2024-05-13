Jaro Education, a leading player online education sector, has reached out to 100 reputed institutes for offering their education programme on its platform.

Founded by Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe, Jaro. already offers a diverse range of programmes in collaboration with institutions such as IIMs, IITs and other top-ranked universities.

It has registered a net revenue of ₹203 crore in FY24.

Dr Salunkhe, CMD, Jaro Education said, by reaching out to 100 reputed institutes, the company aims to democratise access to education and empower learners from all walks of life to pursue their academic and professional aspirations.

The online platform goal is to make quality education accessible to every individual, regardless of their geographical location or background.

By expanding the network of partner institutes, Jaro is committed to offering a wider range of programmes and opportunities to learners across the country, he said.

The expansion plan, entails collaborating with renowned universities, management institutes and technology hubs to offer an extensive array of courses in various disciplines.

Jaro Education’s portfolio currently includes over 250 online programme certification courses, catering to fields such as management, technology, finance and business analytics.

The company plans to enhance its presence in tier II to IV cities, tapping into emerging markets and catering to the growing demand for online education.

The strategic expansion will not only benefit students by providing access to high-quality programmes but also contribute to the overall development of the education sector, he said.