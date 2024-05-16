The first day of CUET-UG was conducted on May 15 for Chemistry, Biology, English and General Studies, all over India except for 258 centres in Delhi.

There are 2,157 centres where the exam took place.

Attendance was around 75 per cent.

According to senior government officials, 6,43,752 candidates took the Chemistry exam across 1,640 centres, and 3,63,067 candidates took the biology exam in 1,368 centres.

For English, 8,62,209 candidates took the exam in the 2,077 centres, and 7,21,986 candidates took the General Studies exam in 1,892 centres.

Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 2591014 students on a single day. This constitutes 44.71 per cent of the total scheduled slots for students registered in pen-and-paper mode, the official explained.

“This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day,” M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman UGC, said.

The tests in four papers scheduled in 258 centres in Delhi on May 15 are postponed to May 29.

This postponement was necessitated due to logistical issues beyond the control of NTA. Fresh admit cards will be issued to the students in Delhi.

