The CA Institute, the world’s largest professional accounting body, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Maldives (CA Maldives).

The MoU was signed during the SAFA IFRS and ISAs Forum 2023 hosted by CA Maldives on August 20, 2023, according to ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati. The ICAI President attended the SAFA Board meeting in Maldives on August 21.

The objective of the MoU is to establish cooperation for the advancement of Accounting Knowledge, Professional and Intellectual Development, advancing the interests of their respective members and positively contributing to the development of the accounting profession in the Maldives and India, Talati said in his customary monthly message to ICAI members.

Last month, the CA Institute signed a MoU with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to collaborate on accounting & auditing issues and to strengthen accountability mechanisms for good governance in local self-government bodies, including all three tiers of Panchayat and Municipal Bodies.

Over the past two months, the CA Institute, through its Board of Studies had entered into 12 MoUs with other educational institutions nationwide. These MoUs aim to stimulate and facilitate the development of collaborative and mutually beneficial programmes, which will enhance the intellectual life and cultural development within both ICAI and the respective institutions.

