iHub-Data at the IIIT Hyderabad has called for applications for the online course on foundations of modern machine learning for undergraduate engineering students. The 50-week programme will begin in August 2023.

The programme is targeted at students who want to improve their skills in identifying and solving real-world problems using the latest tools and techniques of machine learning.

A team comprising faculty members from IIIT Hyderabad and members from iHub-Data - Monalisa Patra and CK Raju would take the live and interactive sessions.

“The students will get enhanced hands-on experience from mentors in designing appropriate solution,” CV Jawahar said in a statement on Wednesday.

The course is open only to undergraduate engineering students, studying in an AICTE approved technical institute/university in India.

