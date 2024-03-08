Manipal Universal Press (MUP), under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Springer Nature for co-publishing books.

Speaking after inking the MoU with Springer Nature, Lt Gen (retd) M.D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said the partnership with Springer Nature marks a significant milestone for MUP. This is expected to elevate the visibility and accessibility of MAHE’s research endeavours globally, especially this year, which has been declared a ‘Year of Research Excellence’, he said.

Partnering with Springer Nature offers MAHE’s faculty and researchers a platform to disseminate their work, thereby, enhancing the reach and influence of its academic contributions.

Quoting Neeta Inamdar, Chief Editor of MUP, a statement said the MoU between MAHE and Springer Nature provides opportunities for authors to reach their readers within India through MUP’s network and readers across the world by leveraging the strengths of Springer Nature.

Naren Aggarwal, Editorial Director (Asia) for medical and life sciences, signed the agreement on behalf of Springer Nature.

