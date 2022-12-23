December 23In a joint initiative with two other premier management institutes of India, IIM-Ahmedabad and IIM-Bangalore, IIM Calcutta played the host to the 11 th India Finance Conference at the campus from December 19-21.

The conference focused on topics pertaining to the finance and banking sector. The event was inaugurated by Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Chairperson of BoG, IIM Calcutta and the opening address was delivered by Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India.

Featuring over four plenary sessions and thirty-six technical sessions, the conference saw the participation of over 150 delegates from various academic institutions, non-governmental organisations, and banks from India. Scholars from the United States, United Kingdom and Australia presented their papers, piquing the interest of the audience in issues like financial inclusion, and the banking sector’s challenges amongst others.

Besides these, the event saw plenary talks being delivered by distinguished professors and academicians from the University of California, Berkeley, MIT’s Sloan School of Management and the National University of Singapore among others.

The author is an intern with businessline

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit