IIT Madras alumni launch initiative to provide JEE aspirants information on the institute

Alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) have come together to showcase the top reasons why JEE aspirants should choose IIT Madras as their top choice.

As part of an ‘AskIITM’ event, the alumni have created a website - askIITM.com - where students can ask questions about IIT Madras. Further there is an Instagram page - @askiitm - which profiles student life and alumni stories. Students from top schools and coaching institutes have been invited to meet and ask questions. The first such event was held in Chennai on September 2 at the IIT Madras campus.

At the launch event on Friday, there was a live interaction with V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Mahesh, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras.

The JEE (Advanced) 2022 results are scheduled to be announced on September 11, with the admission process scheduled to commence on September 12.

Kamakoti, who was a counsellor for incoming IIT students for 10 years - from 2000 to 2009, said, “For a student just finishing school, selecting the next step is an important act that should determine his/her professional career. Through this effort, we are trying to reach out to a large number of aspirants and help them at this crucial juncture of their life by providing answers to many of their questions.”