IIT Madras launches book on 16 alumni’s inspiring entrepreneurial journey

Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing, goes a famous saying. On Tuesday, 16 alumni of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) were in for a pleasant surprise to know that they have exactly done the latter.

The IITM Research Park (IITMRP) in association with IIT Madras and the IITM Alumni Association (IITMAA) has launched a book ‘ The IITM Nexus’, tracing the inspiring journey of 16 IIT-M entrepreneurs alumni spanning across five decades and their rise towards becoming some of India’s biggest entrepreneurial successes.

Authored by Shrikant Sundararajan, Shree Pandey & Shibani Shashin, ‘ The IITM Nexus’ throws light on the featured start-up founders’ invaluable learnings from the institute and the steps they took towards building multi-million-dollar organisations, hoping to motivate and equip aspiring entrepreneurs.

Successful figures

The book features Sridhar Vembu, an IIT-M alumunus, who started Zoho Corporation in a small apartment and transformed it into a multi-million dollar enterprise. It also features the story of Satish Kannan and Enbasekar – electrical engineering graduates – who went on to launch MediBuddy to make high-quality healthcare accessible to all. The IIT-M incubated start-up serves over 35,000 patients everyday through a network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centers, and 2,500 pharmacies.

The launch event saw entrepreneurs Vineeta Singh (CEO, Sugar Cosmetics), Kedar Kulkarni (Founder, Hyperverge), RK Verma (Founder, Resonance Eduventures), Satya Chakravarthy (Co-Founder, ePlane Company), Daniel Raj David (Founder, Detect Technologies) who were featured in the book.

“The stories of the start-up founders in this book are a mix of those who grew as entrepreneurs before incubation activity started at IIT Madras and those who were incubated with us at IITM Incubation Cell. I have personally known most of them. All I can say is that they were ordinary, and then they became extraordinary,” said Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC) and IITMRP.

