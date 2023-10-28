Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras)‘s Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) have developed an ‘Intelligence Platform on Government Funding Schemes for Start-ups’.

Developed and implemented in partnership with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, the funding platform for start-ups brings together the entire spectrum of government start-up schemes to the doorstep of the entrepreneur.

The platform has been built on several years of research and data collected by a team led by Thillai Rajan, Principal Investigator of CREST, and faculty, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, launched the platform in Delhi on Wednesday, says a release.

Also read: Silicon Photonics Research Centre of Excellence launched at IIT Madras

The portal will help entrepreneurs get a comprehensive understanding of the government funding landscape for start-ups. The product integrates information on Central government schemes, central public sector companies, and state governments. There are more than 100 different schemes run by different agencies, the release said.

The platform gives the contact details and the social media links of the respective schemes. The entrepreneur can also download a detailed report on each scheme, the release said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit