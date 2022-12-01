Indian Institute of Technology-Madras students recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of Session 1.1 in day one (December 1) of phase 1 of placements for 2022-23 academic year.

The number which includes pre-placement offers, is the highest ever recorded in IIT-Madras placements history at the end of Session 1.1. It is around 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407, says a release.

A total of 25 offers with annual pay packages in excess of ₹1 crore has been received at the end of Session 1.1. A total of 15 international offers were received from four companies at the end of Session 1.1.

Also read IIT Madras students’ Raftar Formula Racing Team unveils its first electric racing car

Across different streams

A total of 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for phase I placements is 331. They will be recruiting for a total of 722 profiles.

The main recruiters of this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley and McKinsey.

The public sector companies that are recruiting during phase I include ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics. The phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 7, the release said.