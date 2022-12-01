Indian Institute of Technology-Madras students recorded a total number of 445 offers at the end of Session 1.1 in day one (December 1) of phase 1 of placements for 2022-23 academic year.
The number which includes pre-placement offers, is the highest ever recorded in IIT-Madras placements history at the end of Session 1.1. It is around 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407, says a release.
A total of 25 offers with annual pay packages in excess of ₹1 crore has been received at the end of Session 1.1. A total of 15 international offers were received from four companies at the end of Session 1.1.
Across different streams
A total of 1,722 students have registered for placements in the 2022-23 academic year, across different streams of study. The total number of companies that have registered for phase I placements is 331. They will be recruiting for a total of 722 profiles.
The main recruiters of this year include Microsoft, Graviton, Flipkart, Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Bain and Company, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co, P&G, Optiver, Morgan Stanley and McKinsey.
The public sector companies that are recruiting during phase I include ONGC and Centre for Development of Telematics. The phase I of placements is expected to continue till December 7, the release said.