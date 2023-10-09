The Indian School of Business (ISB) received re-accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), one of the world’s leading authorities in post-graduate business education.

“...This re-accreditation is a testament to ISB’s relentless pursuit of excellence, world-class pedagogy, rigorous research, and outstanding faculty who mentor some of the brightest students,’‘ Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said in a release on Monday.

AMBA, in its note, mentioned that “During the accreditation process conducted by AMBA, members of the accreditation panel, representing senior management from globally accredited business schools, commended the business school’s premises as being best-in-class on an international scale and providing a truly impressive learning environment that was evidently appreciated by all stakeholders.”

ISB retains the prestigious ‘triple crown’ of accreditations from AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Re-accreditation from AMBA allows current students and the alumni of ISB to join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni in more than 150 countries for networking and career development.

