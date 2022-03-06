India’s increasing influence globally helped rescue students from Ukraine: PM Modi  

India’s increasing influence in the world has helped rescue Indian citizens, and students from the Ukraine warzone even as other big countries globally face problems carrying out recuse operations, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

He addressed the students after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University in Pune.

“Today’s India is innovating, improving, and is influencing the entire world. You people living in Pune know better how India has shown its power about the Covid-19 vaccine to the entire world” said PM referring to the Serum Institute.

He added, “ Now you are watching how India is safely rescuing its people from warzone during the Ukraine crisis with launch of Operation Ganga. Big nations in the world are facing many difficulties to do the same. But this is India’s increasing influence that we have brought back thousands of students to their motherland”.

PM said, “ Your generation is fortunate that you don’t have to suffer because of the earlier defensive and dependent psychology. But if this change has happened in India, the credit goes to all of you—our youth”.

Self-reliant India

PM said earlier that India was not even thinking of becoming self-reliant in many sectors, but now the country is set to become the global leader in the same sectors.

“Mobile manufacturing is an example. Earlier mobiles were imported. In the defense sector, we were dependent on other countries and received whatever these countries gave us. But today the situation has changed. India is the second-largest mobile manufacturer in the world. Seven years ago, India had two mobile manufacturing companies and today more than 200 manufacturing units are operational. In defense, India was the biggest importer and today we are becoming exporters” said Prime Minister.

India is one of the biggest economies. It is the third biggest hub of the startup ecosystem, said PM, and added Startup India, Stand up India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission represents the aspiration of the youth.