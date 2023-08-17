The collaboration aims to establish large-scale, efficient, and sustainable value chains in the bioenergy sector, utilizing forests as a reliable and eco-friendly source of raw materials, specifically selected Non-Timber Forest Products/Seasonal Forest Products.

ISB’s Bharti Institute of Public Policy stands tall as one of India’s eminent public policy think tanks, engaging with policymakers and practitioners. Among its many collaborations with state governments, and public and private entities, the Institute has undertaken a noteworthy Initiative towards enabling a sustaining and thriving Forest Economy (IoFE – Initiative on the Forest Economy).

The lynchpin of the initiative is a partnership between local communities as the custodians of forest resources; industry leaders using the products of that forest, and government agencies facilitating and regulating the creation of jobs and wealth.

Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, International School of Business (ISB), said, “India’s forests have massive potential to evolve as hubs for Bioenergy production and will generate substantial revenue nationally, in addition to contributing to climate change mitigation significantly”.

Tushar Lowalekar, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, BiofuelCircle said, “We are happy to be partnering with ISB in offering a technology-led solution and creating working models with industry participation, which we believe will help the forest sector and grow the bio-energy sector by bringing in additional sources of fuels”.

