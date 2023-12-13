Nergy India, India’s first Simulated Learning Technology (SL Tech) & Interactive Learning Technology (IL Tech) innovator in commerce learning, is to collaborate with Kerala University to offer three statutory e-filing skilling courses for commerce students.

These short-term courses are developed by Nergy India and endorsed by the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. These certified courses were announced at the 45th All India Accounting Conference & International Seminar on Accounting Education & Research hosted at the Kerala University, Kariavattom campus. Commerce aspirants who are pursuing their undergraduate or postgraduate courses are eligible to apply for these courses simultaneously.

The short-term courses on offer include GST Executive, Statutory Executive, and Finance Executive programmes. Enrolled students can get access to Nergy Vidya, the official student portal, providing access to course materials and additional resources. The courses are designed comprehensively in parallel with the demand for professional knowledge vital for a successful career in the commerce industry.

Also read: High education space needs meaningful participation from corporates

The courses cover topics such as GST registration, ITR filing, E-PAN generation, TDS & TCS and preparation of financial statements to mention a few.