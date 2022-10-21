OmDayal Group of Institutions, West Bengal’s prominent engineering and architecture institute, which also introduced DPS Schools across the State, plans to invest close to ₹200 crore to raise the educational infrastructure within the next five years by setting up more dedicated new-age schools.

With AI and Metaverse being the contemporary topics of discussion and adoption across industries, the group is striving to develop educational infrastructure focusing on these concepts to equip the youth with futuristic skills, said a press statement issued by the company.

“There is a lack of educational institutes in various Tier-II and III cities, including Asansol, Medinipur, Malda and Burdwan across the State. OmDayal Group will set up schools and colleges in close vicinity of these cities to impart quality education with international standards in and around Kolkata. We are already inducing the use of AI and Metaverse to equip the students with futuristic tech. We are bullish to further invest in elevating the traditional education sphere,” Sanjiv Agarwal, Group Director, OmDayal Group of Institutions, said.

The group has two DPS Schools in Kolkata and Durgapur and one engineering college catering to over 12,000 students . It is also in discussion with many institutional investors to increase the investment in the new-age education space to the tune of ₹1,000 crore.